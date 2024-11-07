Alien: Romulus begins streaming on Hulu later this month

There was a time when we thought director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (read our review HERE), was going to receive a straight-to-Hulu streaming release, just like the Predator movie Prey did. But it ended up getting a theatrical release back in August, with a digital release following in October. Now, Deadline has been able to confirm exactly when Alien: Romulus is going to start streaming on Hulu, and it’s a date that is very close: November 21st. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD physical media release will follow on December 3rd.

It has been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not directly connected to the other films in the Alien franchise (which isn’t exactly true), but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

Speaking with Variety a while back, Álvarez said that the initial Hulu plan was “ a reaction to theaters being completely gone ” in the wake of the pandemic. “ That decision was not made at the point where theaters were healthy . [But] it was always going to be an ambitious movie for [a streaming] platform. ” The studio made the choice to push for a theatrical release as production got underway, and Álvarez said, “ I remember making an announcement to everybody that this movie was going to in theaters, and there was a big cheer. I was like, wow, even the gaffer cares that this goes into theaters! “

Now the time has come for the Hulu release. Will you be watching Alien: Romulus on Hulu? Let us know by leaving a comment below.