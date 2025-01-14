Alien: Romulus sequel will show things that have never been seen in the franchise before

Director Fede Álvarez’s contribution to the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus (you can read our review HERE), was a success – so it was no surprise to hear, just a couple of months after the film’s theatrical release, that 20th Century Studios was working with Álvarez to develop a sequel to the film. Now, Álvarez has commented on the sequel, promising that it will take the Alien series into uncharted waters.

It has been said that the story Álvarez and co-writer Rodo Sayagues crafted for Alien: Romulus is not directly connected to the other films in the Alien franchise (which isn’t exactly true), but it’s not ignoring any of the other entries, either. Álvarez has been clear about the fact that his story takes place within the established franchise continuity. In fact, it slots right in between the events of Alien and Aliens. It has the following official logline: The sci-fi/horror-thriller takes the phenomenally successful “Alien” franchise back to its roots: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. The cast includes Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), Isabela Merced (Madame Web), David Jonsson (Industry), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Spike Fearn (The Batman), and Aileen Wu (Away from Home).

Speaking with Empire, Álvarez confirmed that he and Sayagues are working on the script for the Alien: Romulus sequel. He said, “ We’re excited about where it can go. We’ve almost checked all of the boxes of things that I want to see [in Romulus], and brought back a lot of the things I hadn’t seen in a while. Wherever we go now, we can go into uncharted waters. I think it’ll be so exciting to go with characters you know from this movie, to a place in the Alien franchise that we’ve never been before, and to discover things that you’ve never seen before. ”

The reference to “characters you know” means that, yes, the plan is for the sequel to center on Alien: Romulus survivors Rain (Spaeny) and Andy (Jonsson). Álvarez went on to promise to Empire that he’s not making this sequel just because the success of the previous movie means he can, but because they have “ a really good idea for it, something that’s worthy of the title. “

Are you looking forward to seeing Fede Álvarez head into uncharted waters with the Alien: Romulus sequel?