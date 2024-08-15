Amber Alert trailer: Hayden Panettiere, Tyler James Williams thriller gets theatrical and VOD release next month

Back in February, we heard that a thriller called Amber Alert , starring Hayden Panettiere of Heroes, Scream 4, and Scream VI and Tyler James Williams of Everybody Hates Chris, Abbott Elementary, and The Walking Dead had made its way through production and that Lionsgate had acquired the worldwide rights to the film. Now we know what Lionsgate is going to do with it. The company has announced that they’re releasing Amber Alert on VOD and in select theatres on September 27th, and today a trailer for the film has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Amber Alert was directed by Kerry Bellessa, who also wrote the screenplay with Joshua Oram. Bellessa’s previous credits include the 2022 horror film Immanence and a 2012 thriller that was also called Amber Alert… so apparently this is a reimagining of Bellessa’s previous film. The new take on Amber Alert will show us what happens when an ordinary ride share becomes a high-stakes game of cat and mouse. The story follows Jaq (Hayden Panettiere) who is eager to get to her first day at a new job, and her driver, Shane (Tyler James Williams), who is just trying to earn a little extra at his side hustle. An alert of a child abduction on their phones will change all that when they discover they are behind a car that matches the description of the kidnapper’s. Unable to let a possible child trafficker escape, they begin a pursuit that will put their own lives at risk.

The 2012 version of Amber Alert, also written by Bellessa and Oram, had the following synopsis: When a group of friends decides to follow a car they’ve seen posted on an Amber Alert, things start to go very wrong.

The new Amber Alert is being produced by Joseph Restaino and Tony Stopperan of Hungry Bull Productions, which is best known for bringing us Michael Sarnoski’s Pig, starring Nicolas Cage and Alex Wolff. Kerry Bellessa is also producing, alongside Summer Bellessa (who starred in the original film) for Bluefields Entertainment. Leal Naim is a producer on the project as well. The film was co-financed by Hungry Bull Productions and Three Point Capital. Panettiere and Williams serve as executive producers.

What did you think of the Amber Alert trailer? Will you be watching this movie next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.