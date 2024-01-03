Amber Heard thanks fans for love and support following Aquaman 2 release

Amber Heard played Mera in the first Aquaman movie, but when it came time for the sequel, her role was greatly reduced. Nonetheless, the actress took to Instagram to thank fans for their love and support, along with a few behind-the-scenes photos from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“ After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy), ” wrote Heard. “ Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much. “

Although Mera did have a part to play in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, she was largely shoved to the side so that Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Orm (Patrick Wilson) could join forces. Amber Heard has claimed that Warner Bros. didn’t want to include her in the sequel due to the legal drama surrounding her divorce from Johnny Depp, but director James Wan has claimed that Aquaman 2 was always going to be light on Mera. “ I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go, ” Wan told Entertainment Weekly. “ The first ‘Aquaman’ was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that. “

“ Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all, ” reads the official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “ This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction. “

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray and let us know what you thought of the movie as well!