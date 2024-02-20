A streaming release date for Aquaman 2 finally bubbles to the surface

DC Studios and James Wan’s Aquaman 2 gets a streaming release date with plans to swim onto Max later this month.

By
Aquaman 2, streaming, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, release date

DC Studios‘ last gasp before James Gunn reboots the DCU is coming to the Max streaming service later this month. Swimming onto the platform on February 27Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom debuted in theaters last year during the Christmas holiday stretch. Unfortunately, the James Wan-directed Aquaman 2 floated on the surface of the box office like a dead fish, with $123 million domestically and $433 million worldwide. In contrast, Aquaman netted $335M in the United States and $1.1B worldwide. The difference in dollars earned between both films is staggering, with multiple culprits to blame for the film’s failure, including wild on-set rumors, Amber Heard’s legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, and DC jumping the gun on its plans to reboot the DCEU.

“Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all,” reads the official synopsis for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. “This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family and the world from irreversible destruction.”

Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family, and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

JoBlo’s Editor-in-Chief, Chris Bumbray, felt like he was drowning while watching Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, saying in his review, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom feels like a dull slog, with action sequences that lack any bite and a complex mythology that’s hard to invest in as it feels tacked on. It seems to be placing a bow on the DCEU with an ending that seems a bit like a farewell to this era of DC movies, but it ends with a whimper rather than a bang. This is a disappointing follow-up to a pretty excellent superhero movie. Hopefully, Wan licks his wounds and returns to making quirky, weird horror movies – a genre he seems much happier in.”

Still, it’s essential to make your own opinion about these things. So, you can do just that when Aquaman 2 comes to Max on February 27. I’ve yet to see Aquaman 2, but I plan to do so when the movie hits Max, for better or worse. DC Studios is poised to enter a new era with James Gunn and Peter Safran taking the reins, and I speak for many fans when I say we’re excited and hoping for the best! Let’s go!

Source: Variety
Tags: , , ,
icon More Movie News
It looks like the MCU reboot of Blade might actually go into production soon, so we have compiled a list of everything we know about it
Everything We Know About Blade, the MCU Reboot
Images from the Eli Roth-directed video game adaptation Borderlands (with reshoots directed by Tim Miller) have made their way online
Borderlands images and poster arrive online, trailer for Eli Roth video game movie is coming tomorrow
Aquaman box office
A streaming release date for Aquaman 2 finally bubbles to the surface
Alex Garland and A24 are bringing us Civil War in April, then they'll be making another, currently untitled war movie together
Alex Garland and A24 are following Civil War with another war movie
View All

About the Author

8066 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom News

Latest Movie News

Movie Reviews

Ordinary Angels Review

Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson lead an emotional and inspirational film about faith that is formulaic but effective.

Load more articles