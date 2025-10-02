Mads Mikkelsen and Diane Kruger star in sci-fi survival thriller Ami

Deadline reports that filming is underway, and is taking place in Spain, for the sci-fi survival thriller Ami (which may be stylizing its title as A.M.I.), with lead roles going to Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) and Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds). Fernando Szurman is making his feature directorial debut on the project, working from a screenplay by John Wesley Norton (who has twenty years of directing credits to his name, including the 2024 comedy Never Stop Talking) and the late Ezequiel Martinez Jr., who passed away last year. Martinez’s previous credits include the 2023 George Lopez comedy How the Gringo Stole Christmas.

Ami centers on an astronaut (Mads Mikkelsen) who crash-lands on an uncharted planet after a catastrophic accident, with only his Quantum AI companion Ami (Diane Kruger) left to aid in his escape. As he navigates an alien landscape and a battle for survival, he is forced to confront the fragility of memory, the isolation of space, and the resilience of the human spirit.

The film is being produced by Fishcorb, Capstone Studios, and Conch Republic Films, with Andres Sanchez serving as an executive producer. Capstone Global is handling the worldwide sales. Christian Mercuri, the CEO of Capstone, provided the following statement: “ Ami is exactly the kind of daring, character-driven genre film that reflects Capstone’s commitment to globally resonant storytelling. It’s a rare combination of emotional intimacy and cinematic scale, brought to life by a world-class creative team. With Fernando’s distinctive vision and a cast of extraordinary talent, this project exemplifies the elevated, high-concept filmmaking we champion. “

Fernando Szurman added, “ What excited me about Ami was the opportunity to tell a profoundly human story through a genre that allows for both scope and intimacy. I want to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling while grounding it in emotional truth. We’re not just making a survival film; we’re inviting audiences into a deeply personal space odyssey. ” Szurman has previously directed episodes of the mini-series Ecos and worked as an assistant director on multiple projects.

