Quentin Tarantino says Inglourious Basterds is his masterpiece, but not his favorite of his films

Quentin Tarantino may be skating around what his tenth and final movie will be, but the director isn’t wasting time reflecting back on his career. While he hasn’t quite landed on the idea for his next project, there’s a lot of hype surrounding The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, which will take his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood character on more Hollywood escapades, but with David Fincher directing. Tarantino has said on The Church of Tarantino podcast, “The idea that David Fincher actually wants to adapt my work to me shows a level of seriousness towards my work that I think needs to be taken into account.”

Variety reports that Tarantino also looked back at his resume on the podcast and shared what they mean to him. The director stated,





Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best. But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect about it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession. So I think Kill Bill is the movie I was born to make, I think Inglourious Basterds is my masterpiece, but Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite.”

Then, Tarantino ranks his movies according to his screenplays. He said, “I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood are right behind. But, there’s an aspect of Hateful Eight that I actually think is probably my best directing of my material, i.e., the material is written and it’s solid. So it’s not like I have to create it, like Kill Bill, it’s solid, it’s right there and I actually think it’s my best servicing [of] my material as a director.”