Quentin Tarantino to start play in January, likely pushing back 10th film

Just this week, we reported that Quentin Tarantino might begin filming his 10th and final film by the end of the year. But that may not be the case at all, as Tarantino revealed that his next project is a play which will get moving this upcoming January.

QT appeared as a guest on The Church of Tarantino podcast, where he was asked about the status of the play he previously announced he was working on. “Oh, the play is all written. It is absolutely the next thing I’m going to do. It’s absolutely my next project. And we’ll start doing it. We’ll start the ball rolling on it in January. Because I just figure it’s like the first of the year.”

Tarantino added that the play is going to take up a lot of his time, which would of course prevent him from directly devoting time to the 10th film. “I just, you know, it’s probably going to take up a year and a half to two years of my life, all right? Because if it’s a success and I got to do the tour version of it and you know, all that kind of… I’m preparing for it to be a success. If it’s a flop, then I’ll be done very quickly. But even starting from scratch, it’ll probably be a year before it’s in front of an audience. So rather than dick around and everything, I was like, no, no, okay, I’m having a great time with my kids and with my family and everything.”

There are no details on what Tarantino’s play would be about or who would be cast, but no doubt it will be one that actors – whether they’re part of his usual stock or not – will want on their resume. He did note, however, that he aims to open it in London’s West End.

While an encyclopedic film nut, Quentin Tarantino does have a documented interest in the stage as well, even turning up in a version of Wait Until Dark alongside Marisa Tomei in the ‘90s. Tarantino also wanted to turn The Hateful Eight into a play, although this never happened.

Film-wise, Tarantino is only tied to The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, a spin-off of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he wrote that is currently filming with David Fincher behind the camera.