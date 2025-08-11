Quentin Tarantino: Could he shoot his last film this year?

About a year ago, it looked like Quentin Tarantino was getting ready to shoot his tenth and final film, The Movie Critic. However, at the eleventh hour, QT pulled the plug, and his script—which had morphed into a quasi-sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centering around Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth—actually got bought by Netflix and is being directed by none other than David Fincher (read all about it here).

However, a new entry in Production List seems to suggest Tarantino may be shooting another film later this year, with them tantalizingly teasing it could be a “greatest hits” type project, with DP Robert Richardson and stars Brad Pitt, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson attached, with a December 1, 2025, shooting start date in Los Angeles.

I’d take this with a HUGE grain of salt, folks. For one thing, if Tarantino had a finished script that was circulating, we’d already know about it. He’s not known to be overly secretive with his projects, as he’s often rightly proud of his scripts, so if one were making the rounds, it would be huge news. Think about it—when The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Movie Critic were in the casting stages, it was reported on constantly. This listing makes it seem like he’s already set his cast—which is incredibly unlikely. I also find it hard to believe that QT would shoot something so soon on the heels of his Cliff Booth sequel, even if he only wrote it.

One of the reasons Tarantino is taking so long to shoot his tenth film is that he’s always sworn he’d only direct ten movies, and he isn’t the type to go back on so grand a proclamation. I think once QT decides on a project, it will be confirmed by a major news outlet and not leaked via a highly questionable listing on a site such as Production List.