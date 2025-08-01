And Just Like That… will end with a two-part Season 3 finale on HBO Max

People say all good things must come to an end. So the adventures of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) will conclude with a two-part finale for And Just Like That… Season 3. The Sex and the City sequel series from showrunner Michael Patrick King boasts an expanded 12-episode third and final season, with the trio mentioned above waving goodbye to their characters in style on HBO Max.

“And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” said King in a statement released Friday morning via social media. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12. SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season. It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

And Just Like That… follows the busy lives of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they continue to explore and navigate New York City and all its wonders. The show began in December 2021 by killing off Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), while Cynthia engaged in a relationship with her non-binary partner Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Meanwhile, Charlotte embraces motherhood, though she stumbles along the way.

And Just Like That… Season 3 finds the ladies challenging what they know about relationships and parenthood, with old flames burning out and new sparks keeping things hot along the way.

What do you think about And Just Like That… ending with a two-part Season 3 finale? Will we revisit these characters in another few years, or is this all she wrote for the Sex and the City triumverant?