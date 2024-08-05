HBO releases teaser of their upcoming slate of shows including new footage from Last of Us Season 2

Both movies and TV will be seeing a boom in 2025 as last year’s strikes put a delay on many planned projects originally slated to release sooner. According to Deadline, the popular premium cable channel HBO, now just as popular in streaming, has just released a trailer that teases the bevy of upcoming original programming that is scheduled for later this year as well as next year. In the new preview, we’re given a look at new footage of the upcoming season of White Lotus, the upcoming season of the Sex and the City continuation, And Just Like That…, the new spin-off of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and the upcoming season of the hit adaptation of The Last of Us.

In the teaser, we get a first look at Catherine O’Hara’s role in season 2 of The Last of Us. Her scenes previewed primarily involve her interactions with star Pedro Pascal in a deep-rooted character study scene. It still has not been announced what role specifically she will be playing, but from Everything We Know about season 2, the most important casting decision was Abby, a main character, with Kaitlyn Dever being selected for the role. Isabelle Merced, most recently seen in Madame Web, was chosen to play Dina. Other new characters include Jesse, played by Young Mazino (Netflix’s Beef), Mel played by Ariela Barer, Nora, played by Tati Gabrielle, and Owen played by Spencer Lord. Danny Ramirez will play Manny with Gabriel Luna returning as Joel’s brother, Tommy.

The preview footage of the next White Lotus season revealed a first look at newcomers Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola, as well as returning season one star Natasha Rothwell. We are also given sneak peeks at anticipated shows like Colin Farrell’s The Batman spin-off, The Penguin (September 19), the Dune films spin-off, Dune: Prophecy (November), The Franchise and James Gunn’s DC Studios animated series Creature Commandos (December). Also included in the trailer is footage of the upcoming 2025 slate: Duster, The Pitt and the prequel It: Welcome to Derry.

Additionally, we get a look at other returning shows like Industry (returning August 11), Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (August 6), My Brilliant Friend (September 9), Harley Quinn (November), The Sex Lives of College Girls and The Gilded Age (2025).