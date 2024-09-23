Andy Serkis teases his next project, which will feature AI characters

Andy Serkis blurred the line between acting and special effects when he gained acclaim portraying Gollum in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings series. While the character was completely computer-generated, the groundbreaking motion capture of Serkis’ performance gave the character that extra ounce of humanity that gave him a depth never seen before from a CGI character. While the studios and the actors butted heads over the use of the ever-growing AI technology, which was one of the big issues for the strike last year, projects since have dabbled in using AI in some fashion and faced controversy for it.

Serkis is one who isn’t averse to exploring more of AI’s capabilities. According to Deadline, the Venom: Let There Be Carnage director will feature AI characters in his next project. Serkis teased his next project at a panel at the UK’s Labour Party conference. He explained that his Imaginarium production outfit is currently in production on a “narrative-driven story” that begins with 2D characters created using voice actors before they “come out into the AR [augmented reality] world.” He continued, “At that point they become ‘AI characters’ authored by artists and directors. They are in a world where you can have direct relationships with these CGI characters.”

The frequent motion-capture actor would outline his fascination with AI, “It is another form of magic that is frightening people. Even the biggest VFX companies are not creating as great things as individuals in their basements. It is much misunderstood, much maligned and lumped together in the same way that people probably felt the internet was going to destroy everyone’s lives.”