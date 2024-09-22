New Lord of the Rings film, The War of the Rohirrim, gets official poster ahead of December release

One poster to rule them all…One month after we got a look at the first trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, we now have an official one-sheet ahead of the film’s December release. You can check it out embedded in the article.

Here is the official write-up from Warner Bros.: “Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”

Obviously there is plenty to explore in the world of The Lord of the Rings, but that The War of the Rohirrim is both a prequel and works in Helm’s Deep – the setting of one of the greatest sequences of Peter Jackson’s original trilogy – will no doubt set up a fan-servicing picture. Kenji Kamiyama, who was behind a few Ghost in the Shell works and the animated Blade Runner series Black Lotus, directs. But there is also some major The Lord of the Rings prestige behind the movie, too, with Wētā Workshop founder Richard Taylor, concept designers John Howe and Alan Lee, and screenwriter Philippa Boyens all on board in various capacities.

The voice cast for The War of the Rohirrim features Brian Cox as Rohan’s king Helm Hammerhand, Gaia Wise as his daughter Hèra, Luke Pasqualino as Hammerhead’s antagonist, and Miranda Otto as Éowyn, returning from Jackson’s The Two Towers and The Return of the King.

The War of the Rohirrim – which arrives on December 13th – will be the latest expansion of the J.R.R. Tolkien works, with Amazon’s The Rings of Power currently in its second season and The Hunt for Gollum possibly turning out as a two-part epic.

Will you be catching The War of the Rohirrim?