Angela Bassett was left “gobsmacked” over Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Oscar loss

Angela Bassett made history when she became the first actor to be nominated for an Oscar in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After taking home the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress, she was a favourite to win the Oscar as well, but the award went to Jamie Lee Curtis instead (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Bassett was visibly disappointed.

While speaking with Oprah Winfrey, Angela Bassett confirmed that she was “ gobsmacked ” at the loss. “ I was gobsmacked! I was, ” she said. “ I thought I handled it very well. That was my intention, to handle it very well. It was, of course, a supreme disappointment and disappointment is human. So I thought, yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being. “

Bassett continued, saying that he needed to stay composed for herself and her children who were with her: “ There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you’ll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them? We’re going to smile, we’re going to be gracious, we’re going to be kind, we’re going to party anyway. “

In addition to the Best Supporting Actress nomination, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also picked up nominations for Best Original Song, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects, and Best Costume Design, but would only win for Costume Design.

Angela Bassett can currently be seen starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) in Damsel, which is now streaming on Netflix. The fantasy movie stars Brown as a dutiful damsel who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find that the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debut. She must rely on her wits and will to survive after being thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon. Bassett plays Lady Bayford, the stepmother of Brown’s character. You can check out a review from our own Alex Maidy right here.

Do you think Angela Bassett should have won the Oscar for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?