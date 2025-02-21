Angela Bassett says Wakanda Forever Oscar loss left her disappointed

Angela Bassett lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Heading into the 95th Academy Awards, the Best Supporting Actress race was between Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once. While Curtis would be the eventual winner, nabbing her first win off of her sole nomination, many (including myself) predicted Bassett to take the Oscar. And like many, Bassett also feels like she had a right to win.

Speaking with Town & Country Magazine, Angela Bassett recalled that night in the Dolby Theatre as one of one of surprise, something that was tough to face so early on, as the Supporting categories are typically handed out early on. “I found it interesting. Interesting that I wouldn’t be allowed to be disappointed at an outcome where I thought I was deserving. I love applauding people. But in that moment…” She added, “No, I have put in: put in the time, put in good work over time. I didn’t think that was a gift. I thought it was a given.”

Angela Bassett has been open about losing the Oscar before, saying it left her “gobsmacked” but that she thought she handled it well. But that might be up for debate, as when Ariana DeBose announced Jamie Lee Curtis, Bassett is clearly the only one not cheering or clapping. This led some to see her as a poor sport, but the way Bassett sees it, she was the one deserving of the statue. The following year, the Academy gave her an Honorary Oscar, which, while deserved in its own right, also felt like a consolation prize. Bassett had previously been nominated for Best Actress for What’s Love Got to Do With It, losing it to Holly Hunter for The Piano.

Going into the Oscars, Angela Bassett had won the Golden Globe and been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award, losing that one to Jamie Lee Curtis. That SAG win gave Curtis that final push – and also helped give Everything Everywhere All at Once a total of seven wins – as the actors branch makes up the highest percentage of voters in AMPAS.

Do you think Angela Bassett deserved the Oscar for Wakanda Forever?

