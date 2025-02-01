Apex: Eric Bana joins Charlize Theron in Netflix survival thriller

Deadline reports that Eric Bana will join Charlize Theron in Apex, a Netflix survival thriller directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by Jeremy Robbins.

The project has been described as Free Solo meets The Silence of the Lambs, which sounds like an interesting combination. Theron stars as “ a rock climber and adrenaline junkie who finds out that nature isn’t the only dangerous element out to get her when she sets out on an expedition in the wild. ” Taron Egerton has also joined the cast as a psychopath who will be stalking Theron’s character. It’s not known who Bana will be playing in the movie.

Theron will also produce Apex alongside AJ Dix for Secret Menu; Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready for Chernin Entertainment; Ian Bryce for Ian Bryce Productions; and Kormákur for RVK Studios.

Bana was most recently seen starring alongside Sadie Sink and Sylvia Hoeks in A Sacrifice. Based on the novel Tokyo Nobody by Nicholas Hogg, the film was written and directed by Jordan Scott, daughter of Ridley Scott. The official synopsis reads, “ A Sacrifice is an emotionally turbulent story that follows American social psychologist Ben Monroe (Bana), who is investigating a local Berlin cult connected to disturbing events. While he immerses himself in his work, his rebellious teenage daughter, Mazzy (Sink), becomes embroiled with a mysterious local boy who introduces her to the city’s underground party scene. As their two worlds head toward a dangerous intersection, Ben will need to race against the clock in order to save his daughter. “