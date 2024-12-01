Are Romy and Michele reuniting for a sequel? Mira Sorvino is confident in greenlight

Break out the Post-It Notes because Romy and Michele may be headed towards another reunion. While a sequel to Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion may not have been officially greenlit, star Mira Sorvino (that’s Romy) has hopes that it’s the closest it’s ever been to being ready to go.

Speaking with People, Sorvio said that the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel isn’t entirely ready but just needs a few more tweaks before cameras are ready to roll. “They’ve done his deal, they’ve done Lisa [Kudrow] and my deals as executive producers. [Original screenwriter Robin Schiff] has written multiple drafts of an amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans.” As for a time frame, Sorvino noted, “And they’re just going back and forth, tweaking things here and there, and [there are] rumors of shooting it second quarter next year…But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit.”

Both Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow have been open about and supportive of a Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion sequel. While the movie was hardly a smash at the box office, it has developed quite a following since, due in part to home video and TV airings (although you really can’t be watching this on TBS if you want the full Janeane Garofalo experience). There was actually a TV movie prequel starring Katherine Heigl and Alexandra Breckenridge as Romy and Michele, respectively, and even a musical, although it never made the Broadway splash it aspired for.

But with ‘90s nostalgia still being yearned for, a cult following for the movie and enough of a set-up at the end of the movie to jumpstart a plot, we can see a sequel for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion working. But with streaming services so prominent and Disney having produced the movie, I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets greenlit as a Disney+ exclusive.

