Emma Corrin, Hunter Schafer, Havana Rose Liu, and Sophie Wilde cast in horror movie from The First Omen director

Last year, Arkasha Stevenson made her feature directorial debut with The First Omen, a prequel to the horror classic The Omen that got a much more positive reception that you would expect a prequel to a classic to receive. The same year a Rosemary’s Baby prequel called Apartment 7A came and went without many taking notice, The First Omen got an 8/10 review from JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray, and another positive write-up from Tyler Nichols. Just a couple of days ago, it was announced that Stevenson is staying in the horror genre for her second feature, teaming with A24 to bring us an untitled horror project. Josh Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s), Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Caleb Landry Jones (Get Out), and Whitmer Thomas (Weapons) were said to be in talks to star in the film – and now, Deadline reports that they’re being joined in the cast by Emma Corrin (Nosferatu), Hunter Schafer (Cuckoo), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me).

Details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline was told that the story reportedly centers on a bachelor party that spirals into terror . Now we’ll just have to wait and see what sort of terror breaks up the festivities.

Stevenson wrote the screenplay with Tim Smith, who worked on the script for The First Omen with her. Lars Knudsen and Emily Hildner are producing the film under Knudsen and Ari Aster’s Square Peg banner, with Aster (the director of Hereditary and Midsommar) serving as an executive producer. Smith is also a producer on the project, as are Harrison Huffman and Christina D’Souza.

Before making The First Omen, Stevenson spent several years making short films and directing episodes of TV shows like Channel Zero, Legion, Briarpatch, and Brand New Cherry Flavor.

Have you watched The First Omen, and are you interested in seeing what Arkasha Stevenson is going to do next? What do you think of the cast that she’s putting together for this untitled bachelor party horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below – but as for what I think, I’m very impressed by the cast that’s being assembled for this one and look forward to seeing how it’s going to turn out.

Image courtesy of Deadline