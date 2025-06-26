Arnold Schwarzenegger names worst Terminator movie: “It doesn’t make sense”

We could debate all day which Terminator movie is the best, but it really just comes down to whether you prefer the original 1984 film or 1991’s Judgment Day, which still stands as one of the best sequels ever. In other words, it sure as hell wasn’t Salvation. Just ask Arnold Schwarzenegger, who still has no idea how that particular Terminator movie works.

While Arnold Schwarzenegger has been quite open about his disdain for the fourth Terminator entry, he recently detailed even further why it doesn’t work: it doesn’t have him! Speaking with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (via Entertainment Weekly), Arnold was asked which of the Terminator movies ranks at the bottom, to which he stated, “I would say the worst was probably the No. 4, because that was done during the time I was governor [of California] and I was not in itz How do you do a Terminator movie without me being in the Terminator movie? It doesn’t make any sense.” Something tells us that McG’s special cut of the movie won’t save it, either…

Arnold Schwarzenegger would also joke that, as then-Governor of California, he would pass a law that would forbid movies that suck from getting made. Of course, this wasn’t true at all, as Arnold would even go on to star in Terminator Genisys…Outside of Genisys, Arnold would go on to appear in 2019’s Dark Fate, which isn’t only the latest movie in the franchise but also the most recent movie Arnold has appeared in.

While Terminator Salvation certainly has its defenders, it does stand as one of the worst-reviewed; on Rotten Tomatoes, for example, it holds a 33%…although that’s still ahead of Dark Fate’s 26%. Things look a little different on Letterboxd, where both of those movies have a 2.6 (compare that with T2’s much-deserved 4.3. Genisys, meanwhile, ranks the lowest with 2.2.

But we’d rather hear from you. So, do you agree with Arnold that Salvation is the worst movie in the entire Terminator franchise? If not, what is? Give us your definitive ranking in the comments section below!