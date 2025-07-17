TV News

Netflix to officially take a leap of faith on a ‘high-octane’ live-action Assassin’s Creed series adaptation

By
Posted 2 hours ago

Sharpen your wrist-blades, ignore the vertigo, and prepare for a pub crawl with Leonardo Da Vinci because Netflix is taking Ubisoft’s iconic Assassin’s Creed video game franchise to screens for a “high-octane” live-action TV series adaptation! Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

“Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” the forthcoming show’s logline reads. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino say in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they continue. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

In addition to Wiener and Patino, executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, and Matt O’Toole.

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” says Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television. “We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.”

With over 230 million units sold, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of history’s best-selling video game series. Throughout the series, players assume the roles of different assassins across time. The games often play fast and loose with historical accuracy, especially when interacting with influential figures like Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Queen Victoria, Mary Read, Julius Caesar, Blackbeard, Socrates, Aspasia, and more. If they play their cards right, Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed adaptation could become the streaming platform’s Fallout. Will you take a leap of faith on Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Netflix
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,436 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Big Lebowski, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, The Sword read more in the Stone, The Fisher King, Death to Smoochy, The Shining, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, The Burbs, The Babadook, Summer Wars, The Princess Bride, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Game, In the Mouth of Madness, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, Monsters Inc., Amelie, The Crow, Fight Club, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Likes: Getting lost in waves of sound while cocooned in a pair read more of serious headphones, comic book characters, film, and television, a delicious tumbler of whiskey, scientifically-inclined Canadians, wearing pajamas in public, pancakes, bacon, and long walks on the beach

Latest Assassin's Creed News

See More
Showrunner Jeb Stuart is no longer involved with the Netflix TV series adaptation of the Assassin's Creed video game franchise.

TV News

Assassin’s Creed: Netflix series loses showrunner Jeb Stuart

Posted 3 years ago
The 2016 film adaptation of the hit Assassin’s Creed video game franchise was very poorly received and underperformed at the box office. You can hear all about that in the video embedded above. A couple years ago, game publisher Ubisoft...
assassin's creed movie

JoBlo Originals

WTF Happened to Assassin’s Creed (2016)?

Posted 3 years ago
The Assassin’s Creed movie wasn’t supposed to be bad. It was going to be the rare video game adaptation that got the source material right. Boasting a talented arthouse director, Justin Kurzel, and one of the most exciting leading men...

Latest TV News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Weapons
  4. Tron: Ares
  5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  6. Nobody 2
  7. The Toxic Avenger
  8. The Smashing Machine
  9. The Black Phone 2
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News