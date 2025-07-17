Netflix to officially take a leap of faith on a ‘high-octane’ live-action Assassin’s Creed series adaptation

Sharpen your wrist-blades, ignore the vertigo, and prepare for a pub crawl with Leonardo Da Vinci because Netflix is taking Ubisoft’s iconic Assassin’s Creed video game franchise to screens for a “high-octane” live-action TV series adaptation! Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) will serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers.

“Assassin’s Creed is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will,” the forthcoming show’s logline reads. “The series follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino say in a joint statement. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they continue. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

In addition to Wiener and Patino, executive producers include Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, and Austin Dill for Ubisoft Film & Television, and Matt O’Toole.

“We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series,” says Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television. “We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.”

With over 230 million units sold, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of history’s best-selling video game series. Throughout the series, players assume the roles of different assassins across time. The games often play fast and loose with historical accuracy, especially when interacting with influential figures like Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Queen Victoria, Mary Read, Julius Caesar, Blackbeard, Socrates, Aspasia, and more. If they play their cards right, Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed adaptation could become the streaming platform’s Fallout. Will you take a leap of faith on Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed? Let us know in the comments section below.