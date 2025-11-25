Euphoria’s Toby Wallace to co-lead Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series

Let’s hope Toby Wallace (Euphoria, Bikeriders) knows how to parkour, because he’s about to co-lead Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series, based on the best-selling Ubisoft video game franchise.

According to Deadline, Wallace will play a lead role in the series, which is said to be “a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions — one set on determining mankind’s future through control and manipulation, while the other fights to preserve free will. The series follows its characters — said to be different from the games — across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny.”

Rumblings related to a live-action Assassin’s Creed series began in 2020; now, Netflix plans to start production in 2026 in Italy, which Deadline reports will serve as the series’ setting. Roberto Patino and David Wiener serve as showrunners. They executive produce with Gerard Guillemot, Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, Genevieve Jones, and Matt O’Toole for Ubisoft Film & Television.

“We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us,” Wiener and Patino said in a joint statement over the summer. “Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour, and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance.

“But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time,” they continue. “And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”

With over 230 million units sold, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is one of history’s best-selling video game series. Throughout the series, players assume the roles of different assassins across time. The games often play fast and loose with historical accuracy, especially when interacting with influential figures such as Benjamin Franklin, Charles Dickens, Queen Victoria, Mary Read, Julius Caesar, Blackbeard, Socrates, Aspasia, and others. If they play their cards right, Netflix’s Assassin’s Creed adaptation could become the streaming platform’s Fallout.