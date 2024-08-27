Aubrey Plaza still hasn’t watched The White Lotus because she can’t figure out her Max password

Aubrey Plaza starred in season 2 of The White Lotus and even earned an Emmy Award nomination for her performance, but she confessed to the Wall Street Journal Magazine that she still hasn’t watched a single episode because she can’t figure out her Max password.

“ I still haven’t, but I’m going to, ” Plaza said. “ To be honest, I had trouble opening my HBO Max account when I was trying to watch it originally. I couldn’t figure out the password and I usually just give up when I can’t figure out the passwords. I just can’t handle things like that. I’d love a DVD, but they don’t send DVD sets anymore. I ask them every time. “

Plaza has never really been a fan of streaming services, telling Vanity Fair last year that she can’t stand them. “ I was trying to watch ‘Top Chef’ Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to fucking get Hulu + Live, ” Plaza explained. “ I give up! I can’t. I just can’t. And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole ‘Sopranos’ series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’ “

I hear you, Aubrey. Passwords suck. I get it; you need protection, but for those of us who can’t keep all the various passwords in our heads, it’s just no fun. My wife can recall passwords for bank accounts, email, and just about everything else, even if she hasn’t used them in years. As for myself, I need to pause to remember the password for the laptop I use every single day.