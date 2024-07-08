Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza assemble a new coven to sow chaos in the MCU in Marvel’s Agatha All Along trailer

Witch, please! Marvel Studios is transmuting everyone’s case of the “Mondays” into gold with an Agatha All Along trailer featuring Kathryn Hahn’s return to the MCU as everyone’s favorite enchantress in disguise, Agatha Harkness! After what feels like eons of waiting and a laughable amount of title changes, Marvel puts the fan-favorite character from 2021’s WandaVision front and center for a wicked tale of reclamation and retribution.

As the song “Seven Devils” by Florence + the Machine builds, Marvel’s Agatha All Along trailer reintroduces Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, who, at the end of WandaVision, was cast into an enchanted limbo by Wanda Maximoff. While in the “inbetween,” Agatha spends her time as a homicide detective investigating a mysterious death. While pondering the circumstances of the victim’s demise, Agatha meets a bewildering witch, played by Aubrey Plaza, who reminds Agatha about Wanda’s spell. After her restoration, Agatha strives to build a new coven of like-minded witches to bring back the “glory days.” As she looks to traverse the “Witch’s Road,” Agatha taunts dark and sinister forces to aid her in her mission to restore her power.

In addition to Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, the Agatha All Along trailer features Heartstopper’s Joe Locke as William Kaplan, aka Billy Kaplan, aka Wiccan. Patti LuPone, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo Rupp, Maria Dizzia, Emma Caufield Ford, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Holly Ward also star.

Jac Schaeffer directs the first episode of Agatha All Along. She previously directed the sci-fi rom-com TiMER, created WandaVision, and worked on the scripts for Black Widow and Captain Marvel. Schaeffer told Empire that Agatha is joined by “a disparate, mixed bag of witches,” and “what they have in common is that they’re covenless witches. Witches are defined by deception, treachery, villainy and selfishness. What do you do when you have a group of witches who [demonstrate] those notions and you need them to work together?” She said, “Where WandaVision played with the form of classic TV sitcoms, [here] we do a lot of playing with what the assumptions about witches are. Like, what are the shorthand visuals for witches? We certainly didn’t want a one-dimensional nasty witch. We will have moments where we see Agatha’s true heart.”

Agatha All Along begins casting a spell on Disney+ on September 18, 2024, to lead into the Halloween holiday. What do you think about Marvel’s Agatha All Along trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.