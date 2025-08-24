Austin Butler doesn’t think an American should play James Bond

With Denis Villeneuve officially on board to direct the next James Bond movie, we do have to wonder if he’d bring any of his previous collaborators on board to take over the role from Daniel Craig. Well, we know a female 007 is out, so we can dismiss Zendaya…But what about Austin Butler? Turns out, that’s a big no – Dr. No – from Butler, who has reasons for never wanting to play Bond.

Austin Butler recently chatted with Sam Thompson on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, where his relationship with Villeneuve – who Butler played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen for in Dune: Part Two – was brought up. And with Villeneuve helming Bond #26, Thompson was curious if any conversations had been had between the two about James Bond. Not only did Butler deny ever chatting with Villeneuve about the movie, but he said he doesn’t have a key qualification. “No calls, as far as that goes…I don’t think that would be a good idea. Because I’m American. I could do an accent, but I think it would be kinda sacreligious….Those movies meant so much to me. But I think that…it’s got to be somebody who is from [the United Kingdom].”

Let’s see, most of the previous 007s have been from the U.K., with Australian George Lazenby being the sole exception – and we saw how that worked out. But clearly there is a line drawn at Americans, as all of the supposed frontrunners are from across the pond.

But that doesn’t mean Austin Butler would rule out the possibility of playing a villain for Denis Villeneuve in the next James bond picture. “A villain? A villain. That would be alright. I’d do that.” For what it’s worth, an American Bond villain is quite rare, with the likes of Rami Malek, Will Yun Lee and Christopher Walken serving as some of the few of that type – and even they have noted heritage elsewhere: Malek has Egyptian parents, Lee is of Korean descent and Walken is from a faraway planet.

We may not see Austin Butler as the next James Bond, but do you see him pulling off a villain?