Movie News

Austin Butler doesn’t think an American should play James Bond

By
Posted 2 hours ago

With Denis Villeneuve officially on board to direct the next James Bond movie, we do have to wonder if he’d bring any of his previous collaborators on board to take over the role from Daniel Craig. Well, we know a female 007 is out, so we can dismiss Zendaya…But what about Austin Butler? Turns out, that’s a big no – Dr. No – from Butler, who has reasons for never wanting to play Bond.

Austin Butler recently chatted with Sam Thompson on Hits Radio Breakfast Show, where his relationship with Villeneuve – who Butler played Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen for in Dune: Part Two – was brought up. And with Villeneuve helming Bond #26, Thompson was curious if any conversations had been had between the two about James Bond. Not only did Butler deny ever chatting with Villeneuve about the movie, but he said he doesn’t have a key qualification. “No calls, as far as that goes…I don’t think that would be a good idea. Because I’m American. I could do an accent, but I think it would be kinda sacreligious….Those movies meant so much to me. But I think that…it’s got to be somebody who is from [the United Kingdom].”

@hitsradiouk Austin Butler as a Bond villain? 👀🍸 #austinbutler #jamesbond #jamesbond007 @Samthompsonuk ♬ original sound – Hits Radio UK

Let’s see, most of the previous 007s have been from the U.K., with Australian George Lazenby being the sole exception – and we saw how that worked out. But clearly there is a line drawn at Americans, as all of the supposed frontrunners are from across the pond.

But that doesn’t mean Austin Butler would rule out the possibility of playing a villain for Denis Villeneuve in the next James bond picture. “A villain? A villain. That would be alright. I’d do that.” For what it’s worth, an American Bond villain is quite rare, with the likes of Rami Malek, Will Yun Lee and Christopher Walken serving as some of the few of that type – and even they have noted heritage elsewhere: Malek has Egyptian parents, Lee is of Korean descent and Walken is from a faraway planet.

We may not see Austin Butler as the next James Bond, but do you see him pulling off a villain?

Source: TikTok
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,003 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Austin Butler News

See More

Latest Movie News

ThunderboltsThunderbolts

JoBlo Originals

Poll: Is Superhero Fatigue Real?

Posted 4 hours ago
With none of the year's superhero movies likely to make much more than $600 million worldwide, turning slim profits (if any), is the genre really dying?
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 2 weeks ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!