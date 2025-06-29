POLL: Who should play James Bond?

This week’s big news is that, after endless speculation, Amazon/MGM have finally chosen a new director to helm the first James Bond movie that will be produced under their banner – and it’s Quebec-born Denis Villeneuve. Easily the highest profile Bond director ever, Villeneuve has directed some of the most acclaimed movies in recent years, including Sicario, Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Prisoners, and Dune Part I & II. It’s certainly a signal that the studio aims to keep 007 on the big screen, and one can expect Villeneuve to craft an epic film.

However, the next big decision to come will be who is going to slip into 007’s tux and wield the iconic Walther PPK. Guys like Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill are considered the favourites, but it was recently revealed that the studio is aiming for a much younger Bond, preferably an actor under thirty, which seems to shut them out. Ditto Idris Elba, one of the classic “almost Bonds”, who is widely seen as too old to now play the role (although I’m not so sure they have to go super young to play Bond).

So, who do YOU think should play 007? Take the poll and let us know. I’m curious to see who you all think should take on the part. Maybe someone here has a totally out-of-left-field idea? My thought is that the guy chosen to play Bond is going to be someone none of us has considered, although one thing is for sure—with a guy like Villeneuve directing, he can have his pick of the biggest stars out there.