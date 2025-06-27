James Bond: Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland & Harris Dickinson on Amazon’s wishlist to play 007

Now that Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to direct the next James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios, we’re one step closer to discovering which actor will play the iconic secret agent. Plenty of names have been in the mix over the years, but Variety reports that Amazon is aiming to go a little younger with the character. Insiders tell the outlet that the studio and producers are looking to cast a British actor under the age of 30, with Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and Harris Dickinson (Babygirl) at the top of the James Bond wishlist.

If the under-30 mandate is true, this would likely put the 35-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson out of the running. The actor is one of the favourites to play Bond, and fans were further convinced when he entered a partnership with Omega. The Swiss watchmaker has supplied watches to the secret agent since Goldeneye, and both Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have served as Omega global ambassadors.

No meetings have happened yet, but Amazon is reportedly looking at releasing the next Bond movie in 2028, so we could learn the identity of our new Bond by the end of the year.

Villeneuve will complete work on Dune Messiah before he turns his attentions to Bond, and the director is thrilled to get to take the helm of one of his favourite franchises. “ Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since ‘Dr. No’ with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory, ” said Villeneuve. “ I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust. “

Regarding the three actors Amazon supposedly has on their wishlist, I can’t say I’m enamoured with the idea of Tom Holland playing Bond. I like him quite a lot in other roles, but I don’t think he’d be right for Bond. As far as Jacob Elordi and Harris Dickinson go, I’d be open to it. Although Amazon is said to be looking for a British actor, it should be noted that Elordi is Australian, but that didn’t stop George Lazenby from snagging the role back in the day.

If you had to pick the next James Bond out of Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, or Harris Dickinson, which actor would have your vote?