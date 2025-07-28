James Cameron has plans for an Avatar animated anthology series

James Cameron has big plans for the future of the Avatar franchise, which could include an animated anthology series. While speaking with Empire, the director revealed that he’s spoken with Disney about such a series, which could even spawn its own movie.

“ I said, ‘Look, I want to do an animated anthology series that’s essentially in the world, but stories that you wouldn’t have expected from that world,’ ” he said. “ There might even be an animated feature in there – it might be a feature for streaming, or a theatrical feature. “

Cameron continued, “ A good early example is The Animatrix, where they went afield in the Matrix world. These are all great examples for how we can add texture and baroque detail to the world of Avatar. ” The sky is the limit when it comes to the type of stories the Avatar animated anthology series could tell, which Cameron teased could include “ backstory on characters and tangential stuff that happened off-camera within the movies. Who first landed on Pandora? The first expedition. You could go anywhere you want. “

Don’t expect to see the series anytime soon, as Cameron admits they “ haven’t done much with that yet. ”

The first trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash was released earlier today, which shows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) confronting a formidable new enemy, the Ash People, led by Varang (Oona Chaplin). The film is currently set for a December 19 release, and will be followed by Avatar 4 on December 21, 2029, and Avatar 5 on December 18, 2031. Cameron even has ideas for a potential Avatar 6 and 7, but that all depends on whether the demand for the franchise is still there. “ There’ll be just far enough apart that they remain events, hopefully, in the lives of fans, of people who want to follow us, but not so far apart that it’s like there’s a generational difference between one movie, ” Cameron said. “ We’re fortunate we survived that, right? We got over that hurdle. So now we believe it’s going to come at the right pacing. “

Would you like to see an animated anthology series set in the world of Avatar?