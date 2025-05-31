Awesome Art: 80’s Action with, Die Hard, Lethal Weapon, Predator, Robocop, Terminator

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Bloodsport by Miki Edge

Die Hard by Dave Merrell

Escape from New York by Waldemar Witt

First Blood by Oliver Barrett

Lethal Weapon by Aurelio Lorenzo

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior by Patrick Connan

Police Story by poochamin

Predator by Derek Ring

Road House by Chris Miller

Robocop by Peter Tangelder

The Terminator by Alexey Lysogorov