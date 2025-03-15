Awesome Art: Marvel with The Avengers, Daredevil, The Hulk, Spider-Man, The X-Men

Our weekly column features artwork from fans and pros alike. This week highlights interpretations of Marvel characters far and wide!

By

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Avengers by Matt Taylor

Black Panther by Jan Crisologo

Captain Marvel by Roxy Color

Daredevil: Born Again by Kevin Tiernan

Galactus and The Silver Surfer by Andrew Ross MacLean

The Hulk by Chamba

Moon Knight by Samer Alkaabi

Spider-Man by Edward Batkins

Thanos by Gustavo S.Santos

The X-Men by Dusty Abell

Awesome Art: Marvel with The Avengers, Daredevil, The Hulk, Spider-Man, The X-Men
About the Author

