Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Captain America, The Northman, Predator, The Substace, Superman

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Captain America: Brave New World by Sean Carlson
Final Fantasy VII by – Darth Leonhart
Game of Thrones by Hazem Asif
Godzilla by John Rooney
The Northman by Angora
Old Boy by Sam Holland
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood by Santiago Bruni
Predator by Jared Boyer
The Substance by Brad Mrock
Superman by Pietro Chiappinelli
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE