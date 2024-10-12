Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: Carrie, Nosferatu, The Substance, Terrifier

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

Carrie by Stephen Andrade

The Corspe Bride by Kevin Tiernan

Dirty Harry by Charles Griak

The Legend of Zelda by Kyle Fast

Nosferatu The Vampyre by Graham Corcoran

The Substance by Siddharth Vinod

Tales From The Crypt by Bryan Johnson

Terrifier by Ted Hammond

Transformers by Ryan Button

The Wild Robot by Alan Dav