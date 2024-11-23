Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Batman, Dune, Gladiator II, The Substance, X-Men ’97

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].

The Batman by John Dunn

The Crow by Jack C. Gregory

Dune by Tom Lathom-Sharp

Gladiator II by Jean-Baptiste Roux

Life of Pi by Mark Levy

Scream 4 by Alex Neuhedel

The Substance by Huan Do

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Tom Walker

The Thing by Jared Boyer

X-Men’97 by Amaury Filho