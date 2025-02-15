Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Brutalist, Captain America, Fantastic Four, The Monkey, Pulp Fiction

Some cliche somewhere said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always sought out great fan art and have wanted to share it with as many people as possible. “Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net” is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the kick-ass artwork of some great artists, with the hopes that these artists get the attention they deserve. That’s the aim. If you have any questions or comments, or even suggestions of art or other great artists, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected].
Bram Stokers Dracula by Şahin Düzgün
The Brutalist by Siddharth Vinod
Captain America: Brave New World by Bruno Carvalho
The Fantastic Four: First Steps by Nuno Sarnadas
First Blood by Forsaken Folklore
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers by Joel Herrera
Mars Attacks! by Aurelio Lorenzo
The Monkey by Macaulay Moran
Pulp Fiction by John Dunn
The Silence Of The Lambs by Ben Turner
