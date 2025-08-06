Bad Man trailer: Seann William Scott action comedy set for UK digital release next month

The Seann William Scott action comedy Bad Man was filmed in the state of Alabama during December of 2023 and January of 2024, so it will be premiering at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama on August 24th – but those of us who aren’t able to make it to Sidewalk won’t have to wait long to see the movie. Vertical is planning to give the film a theatrical release in North America sometime in the fall, and Vertigo Releasing will be giving it a digital release in the UK on September 15th. Bad Man will be available to watch through Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Sky Store on that date – and in anticipation of that release, a trailer has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Michael Diliberti, who wrote the screenplay with JJ Nelson, Bad Man has the following synopsis: In Colt Lake Tennessee, Sam Evans tackles a meth epidemic. He is sidelined on arrival of Bobby Gaines an undercover agent. Despite Evans local ties, Gaines is hailed as hero. Suspicions arise on Gaines which unravels a complex narrative. Want a longer synopsis? Here you go: The small town of Colt Lake, Tennessee has a big meth problem. When murder strikes, Deputy Sam Evans is assigned the case. A former local sports star, Evans has fallen from grace in the eyes of the community he still holds dearly. No one takes him seriously or thinks he can get the job done. Then hot shot Bobby Gaines arrives. An undercover agent with the state’s Special Narcotics Task Force. He is immediately welcomed like a hero. Evans is forced to work the case with the new top dog in town. But as they dig deeper, all may not be what it seems with this strange new savior.

Sean William Scott (American Pie) is joined in the cast by Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Johnny Simmons (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Lovi Poe (Chelsea Cowboy), Andre Hyland (Barry), and Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). Sadly, Perdomo passed away following a motorcycle crash just a couple of months after the movie wrapped production.

The film was produced by Warner Davis, Todd Friedman, Shaun Sanghani, and Brian Levy.

Are you looking forward to Bad Man? Take a look at the trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.