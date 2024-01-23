Baghead clip sends Freya Allan of The Witcher into a creepy basement

Freya Allan clearly hasn’t gotten her fill of working on material that involves magic and monsters with her role on the Netflix series The Witcher, as she also has the lead role in the new horror film Baghead , which is set to reach theatres in the UK this Friday, January 26th. With that release date swiftly approaching, a short clip from Baghead has made its way online, and you can check it out in the embed above. In this clip, we see Allan’s character checking out a creepy basement.

First announced four years ago, Baghead went into production in late 2021 and is a feature expansion of director Alberto Corredor’s 2017 short of the same name. Scripted by Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire, the film has the following synopsis: After the death of her estranged father, Iris learns she has inherited a run-down, centuries-old pub. She travels to Berlin to identify her father’s body and meet with The Solicitor to discuss the estate. Little does she know, when the deed is signed she will become inextricably tied to an unspeakable entity residing in the pub’s basement. Baghead – a shape-shifting creature that can transform into the dead. Two thousand in cash for two minutes with the creature is all it takes for desperate loved ones to ease their grief. Neil, who has lost his wife, is Iris’ first customer. Like her father, Iris is tempted to exploit the creature’s powers and help desperate people for a price. But she discovers breaking the two-minute rule can have terrifying consequences. Together with her best friend Katie, Iris must battle for control of Baghead & figure out how to destroy her, before she destroys them .

Allan plays Iris and is joined in the cast by Jeremy Irvine (War Horse), Ruby Barker (Bridgerton), Ned Dennehy (Guns Akimbo), Peter Mullan (Top of the Lake), Julika Jenkins (Dark), and Saffron Burrows (Deep Blue Sea).

Baghead was produced by The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona as part of their deal with Studiocanal. Vertigo’s Roy Lee, Alibi’s Jake Wagner, and Corredor’s short film collaborator Lorcan Reilly serve as executive producers. Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy, and Rachel Henchosberg oversaw the project for Studiocanal.

What did you think of the Baghead clip? Are you interested in this horror movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.