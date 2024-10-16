Bagman: supernatural horror film starring Sam Claflin gets a digital and VOD release this Friday

Two years ago, it was announced that Sam Claflin, who may be best known for playing Oswald Mosley on Peaky Blinders, Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games franchise, and Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & the Six, had signed on to star in the supernatural thriller Bagman , from Hunger Games‘ home studio Lionsgate. The finished film received a theatrical release at the end of September, but it seems that few movie-goers noticed. Maybe Bagman will catch more attention now that horror fans will have the chance to watch it in their comfort of their own homes, as the film is set to receive a digital and VOD release this Friday, October 18th. It’s available for pre-order on Amazon, going for the price of $14.99.

Colm McCarthy, who previously directed The Girl With All the Gifts, the Krypton pilot, and the entirety of Peaky Blinders season 2, took the helm of Bagman, working from a screenplay by John Hulme. In this one, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries, and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina and son Jake.

Claflin plays a father who desperately struggles against his deepest inner fear when the childhood monster he once vanquished returns to haunt him. This time, however, the father has to muster the strength to not just fight for himself but for his family. He’s joined in the cast by Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), Sharon D Clarke (Red White & Royal Blue), Steven Cree (Outlaw King), William Hope (Aliens), Adelle Leonce (Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything), Peter McDonald (The Batman), Henry Pettigrew (The Danish Girl), and Caréll Rhoden (My Husband’s Baby).

Will you be checking out Bagman now that it’s getting a digital and VOD release? Let us know by leaving a comment below.