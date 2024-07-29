Lionsgate’s Bagman trailer finds Sam Claflin facing a creeping horror that terrorized him during his childhood

Boogiemen come in all shapes and sizes. They hide beneath your bed, lurk in shadows, and patiently wait to devour you from the depths of your closet. Children try to avoid them at all costs, but now and then, one is so determined to sink its pointed teeth into your tasty meats that it’ll ignore every ward and warning to claim its prize. Today’s Bagman trailer features a sinister ghoul who snatches children and stuffs them into a haunted bag, like Krampus’s kleptomaniac cousin.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bagman courtesy of Lionsgate:

In the dark horror film Bagman, a family finds themselves ensnared in a nightmare as they are hunted by a malevolent, mythical creature. For centuries and across cultures, parents have warned their children of the legendary Bagman, who snatches innocent children and stuffs them into his vile, rotting bag—never to be seen again. Patrick McKee (Sam Claflin) narrowly escaped such an encounter as a boy, which left him with lasting scars throughout his adulthood. Now, Patrick’s childhood tormentor has returned, threatening the safety of his wife Karina (Antonia Thomas) and son Jake (Caréll Rhoden).

Colm McCarthy (The Girl With All the Gifts, Outcast) directs Bagman from a script by John Hulme. Sharon D. Clarke, Steven Cree, William Hope, Adelle Leonce, Peter McDonald, Henry Pettigrew, and Will Davis also star.

In today’s Bagman trailer, Sam Claflin’s Patrick faces a nightmare from his past as a mythological figure used to keep children from misbehaving reemerges to finish what it started. As the kids disappear, the Bagman targets Patrick and his wife Karina’s son Jake, almost as if to taunt Patrick into coming after it. Sick and tired of living in fear, and with his son’s life on the line, Patrick attempts to solve the mystery of the Bagman and rid the world of its evil deeds before it can contort Jake into another trinket for his vile bag of tricks.

Did you encounter anything similar to the Bagman when you were a child? My grandfather used to tell us stories of a little boy he met at a funeral home who followed him home to stand outside his window at night. The child would tap on the glass of his bedroom, begging to come in and play. My grandfather delighted in scaring the daylights out of me and my cousins. He even told us he eventually killed the boy, and he buried the body in the basement of his house. They house we would visit for years. We never got much sleep in that house. I miss my grandfather. He was a riot.

