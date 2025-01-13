Renner trailer: Frankie Muniz accidentally programs his manipulative mother into an A.I. life coach

I know that title makes Renner sound a bit like a comedy (My Mother the AI), but the trailer for the new Frankie Muniz movie is actually a dark sci-fi thriller. The Malcolm in the Middle actor stars as a computer genius who invents an A.I. life coach to help him find love, but he realizes too late that he’s accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the code.

“ Bringing this story to life required a lead who could not only embody the brilliance of Renner, but also capture the emotional complexity of a man wrestling with forces far beyond his control. Frankie Muniz did just that – delivering a performance unlike anything audiences have ever seen from him, ” said director/producer Robert Rippberger in a statement. “ A.I. isn’t some distant possibility — it’s here, shaping our lives right now. Renner explores that reality and asks: What happens when the creation outpaces the creator? I hope this film will spark conversation, provoke thought, and remind us all that every technological leap comes with a cost. “

The official synopsis for Renner: “ Renner, a reclusive computer genius driven by a need for control, designs an A.I. named Salenus to help him overcome his crippling social anxieties and find love. Encouraged by Salenus, Renner forms a connection with his alluring neighbor Jamie, but their relationship starts to unravel when she begins to interact with the A.I. As dark secrets and betrayals begin to surface, Salenus’s influence on Renner takes a malicious turn, leaving him entangled in the devastating consequences of his invention. ” Luke Medina and Martin Medina wrote the script for Renner from a story by Luke Medina. In addition to Muniz, the film stars Violett Beane, Taylor Gray, and Marcia Gay Harden.

Speaking of Muniz, the actor is set to return for a revival of Malcolm in the Middle alongside Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. The project is being developed for Disney+ and will be limited to just four episodes. The series will follow Malcolm and his daughter as they are pulled into family-related chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) insist on their genius son attending their 40th wedding anniversary.

Renner will be released in U.S. theaters on February 7th.