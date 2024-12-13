A Malcolm in the Middle revival with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek is heading to Disney+

Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek are reuniting the family for a Malcolm in the Middle revival!

It’s never too early in the season for a Christmas miracle! After years of watching influential sitcoms get a spit shine, Malcolm in the Middle is getting a revival as the beloved comedy approaches its 25th anniversary! Before running into the streets without your winter coat to celebrate, be aware that the episode order is limited to four new episodes, all set to air on Disney+. Do you want more good news? The family sitcom’s original cast members, Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek, return to reprise their iconic roles as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois, respectively.

Linwood Boomer, the creator of Malcolm in the Middle, will join Muniz, Cranston, and Kaczmarek for the revival. Producing director Ken Kwapis will helm all four episodes. Malcolm in the Middle ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006 and focused on a gifted young teen, Malcolm, trying to survive life with his dimwitted, dysfunctional family. Boomer expects other original cast members to return for the revival.

What’s the Malcolm in the Middle revival about? According to the show’s official logline, the new episodes find Malcolm, Hal, and Lois leading the limited series. Malcolm and his daughter are pulled into family-related chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) insist on their genius son attending their 40th wedding anniversary. Casting for Malcolm’s daughter and wife is ongoing.

Other original cast members who could appear in the revival are Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield, who played Hal and Lois’ eldest sons Francis and Reese, respectively. Meanwhile, it’s doubtful Erik Per Sullivan, who played Malcom’s younger brother, Dewey, could return. He quit acting in 2010 and has yet to try to join the cast for any reunions. Instead, he’s pursuing graduate work in Victorian literature, as you do.

Muniz and Cranston have remained enthusiastic about launching a Malcolm in the Middle revival for several years. While Muniz has trouble remembering a portion of his time working on the show, Cranston says playing Hal is one of his favorite career memories, and he’s eager to reunite with his TV family for more laughs and family drama.

Are you excited about Disney+ launching a Malcolm in the Middle revival? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Deadline
