Bryan Cranston against Breaking Bad reunion, still open to Malcolm

The list of actors to be recognized as both skilled dramatic and comedic actors on the small screen is fairly limited when you think about it. But one man who has crossed the genres is Bryan Cranston, really breaking out with sitcom Malcolm in the Middle before tying the record for most Emmys for lead dramatic work on Breaking Bad. But there’s only one he’d be interested in revisiting…

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Bryan Cranston reiterated his stance that he is against a Breaking Bad reunion, suggesting it ended in the most perfect way (which, we have to admit, it did). “Everything should come to an end. Everything’s cyclical. Our lives are cyclical. The seasons, trees, everything. And, so, it’s okay to have a beginning, middle, and end, and then let it go. I’m proud of what we did.” Last year marked the 10th anniversary of Breaking Bad going off the air; and while there was no true reunion in the typical sense, he did reprise Walter White for a PopCorners Super Bowl ad. He, too, brought back the character for two episodes of spin-off Better Call Saul: the appropriately titled “Breaking Bad” and the series finale.

But that doesn’t mean Bryan Cranston is against returning to Malcolm in the Middle, which itself went off the air 18 years ago. As for what that reunion could entail, Cranston said, “It would be fun to explore now all these boys who are now grown-ups and on their own with kids of their own. It would be fun to explore that. I’m open to that…There’s been some conversation but nothing definitive.” Even a Super Bowl commercial could be a way to get the family back together. Hey, what is their last name anyway…?

Whatever we may or may not get by way of reunions, there is a fan theory that points to Breaking Bad being a prequel to Malcolm in the Middle, although one with a little more weight to it claims that Malcolm is actually Walter White. So let that one sink in…

Would you want to see either Breaking Bad or Malcolm in the Middle come back in some form? Or should the shows remain the classics of their genre that they are? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.