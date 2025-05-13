Ballerina gets final trailer before its June 6th release. Tell us what you think!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWmf64mHoTI

When you think of me, you should think of fire…The final trailer for John Wick spin-off Ballerina has arrived ahead of its release next month, building hype for the ever-expanding franchise.

Lionsgate’s latest trailer for Ballerina – whose full title is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – is a true showcase of action, with Ana de Armas’ Eve Macarro fighting off baddies and running into some familiar faces, John Wick among them, who emerges from the snowy shadows and immediately starts getting fired upon by Eve. We also get a look at Continental Hotel concierge Charon, played by Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023. Ballerina serves as his final credit.

As per Lionsgate, “Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.” Joining Ana de Armas in Ballerina as John Wick newcomers Gabriel Byrne as The Chancellor, Norman Reedus as Daniel Pine, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Eve’s mentor Nogi and Choi Soo-young, who becomes part of an early mission for Eve. Other than Keanu Reeves and Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston returns as The Director and Ian McShane is back as Continental owner Winston Scott.

One of the most fetching parts of the final trailer for Ballerina is that it gives us a much better look at the show that Ana de Armas is hoping to put on. As she teased late into production, she had been seeing all sorts of injuries, although she knew she needed to suck it up if Keanu Reeves was pulling it off at 60. “We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. My body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes, this is a whole movie, another level.” Ana de Armas added, “But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts. And I’m like, I can’t complain anymore, I’m done. Because he is doing it!”

Ballerina twirls to theaters on June 6th.