Ballerina: John Wick spin-off unveils a dozen character posters

Back in 2017, Lionsgate bought an action thriller spec script called Ballerina , which was written by Shay Hatten and ranked on The Black List as one of the best unproduced screenplays of that year. The idea was to have Hatten rewrite the script to take place within the world of Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise – and Hatten was also hired to co-write John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which included a set-up for the Ballerina concept of ballerina assassins. Hatten did his rewrite, Len Wiseman was hired to direct the film, Ana de Armas was cast as the title character, and now, Ballerina is ready to make its way out into the world, with a theatrical release scheduled for June 6th. Last week, Lionsgate released a new poster for the film – and now, they have unveiled a dozen character posters! You can check them out at the bottom of this article.

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. As Eve’s story unfolds, she uses her marksmanship, cunning, and hand-to-hand combat skills to rip through a sect of the assassin order that destroyed an aspect of her life. There’s no holding back, and no amount of finely-fitted Kevlar will save you. lthough the spinoff will obviously be focused on Ana de Armas’ character, it will feature appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, Choi Soo-young, David Casteñeda, Robert Maaser, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Norman Reedus are also in the cast. And yes, John Wick himself will also be showing up in the film.

We’ve previously heard that de Armas was quite excited to work with Keanu Reeves, and his appearance came at the perfect time during the production “ We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain,” she explained. “You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best. “

Are you looking forward to Ballerina? Check out the character posters, then let us know by leaving a comment below. IGN provides information on each of the characters:

Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas): Orphaned after her father’s murder, young Eve is taken to the Ruska Roma Ballet School, where she receives training in the art of combat. Her lessons turn her into a lethal assassin – and a formidable agent of revenge.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves): The titular character in the John Wick Universe. John Wick first crosses paths with Eve during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Daniel Pine (Norman Reedus): A new face in the Wick World, Daniel Pine is a figure steeped in mystery. A fateful meeting with Eve and Pine at the Prague Continental sets off an explosive chain of events.

The Director (Anjelica Huston): The formidable leader of the Ruska Roma who runs the infamous ballet school that doubles as a fearsome assassin training ground. To Eve, the Director is a surrogate mother whose lessons are as unforgiving as the assassin world she must survive.

Winston (Ian McShane): The iconic manager of the New York Continental. It was Winston who first delivered the young, orphaned Eve into the hands of The Director, arming her with both training at the Ruska Roma Ballet School and a gold coin that would later guide her search for the truth.

Charon (Lance Reddick): The famously stoic concierge of the New York Continental, and Winston’s right-hand man. Charon provides various services to the assassins who stay at the hotel.

The Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne): Brutal and domineering, the Chancellor leads an army of cult-like killers. He rules a community of assassins in the Austrian mountains with an iron grip.

Lena (Catalina Sandino Moreno): Lena is an enigmatic character who reveals herself at the Prague Continental. Coldblooded and businesslike, Lena is part of the Chancellor’s cult of assassins.

Nogi (Sharon Duncan-Brewster): Nogi is an instructor at the Ruska Roma Ballet School. Fierce yet thoughtful, Nogi shows Eve the ways of an assassin. She teaches Eve to turn her weaknesses into her deadliest weapons.

Javier (David Casteñeda): Eve’s father, Javier, saved Eve from certain death when he put up a heroic fight against a squad of assassins sent to kill them both.

Katla Park (Choi Soo-young): The daughter of the Ruska Roma’s colleague Il Seong. Eve’s first field mission is to protect Katla Park at the lavish Minus Eleven club.