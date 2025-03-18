Ballerina: New images from John Wick spinoff released ahead of tomorrow’s trailer

Lionsgate will release a new trailer for Ballerina tomorrow, but here’s a few new images from the John Wick spinoff to keep you happy.

A new trailer for Ballerina will be released tomorrow, but in the meantime, Lionsgate has dropped four new images from the John Wick spinoff featuring Ana de Armas, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane, and Anjelica Huston. Check them out below!

The new Ballerina trailer will be released tomorrow at 7AM PT/10AM ET during a livestream event, which will include a special message from Ana de Armas and exclusive giveaways, including an all-expense paid trip to the world premiere. We’ll be sure to get the trailer up for you, so check back on JoBlo!

Although the spinoff will obviously be focused on Ana de Armas’ character, it will feature appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. The film will also include Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus in undisclosed roles.

The film takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, which explains how Keanu Reeves will also appear as John Wick. It follows Eve Macarro (Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

Armas was quite excited to work with Reeves, and his appearance came at the perfect time during the production “ We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain, ” she explained. “ You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best. “

Ballerina will premiere in theaters on June 6th.