John Wick spinoff Ballerina gets a new trailer

Back in 2017, Lionsgate bought an action thriller spec script called Ballerina , which was written by Shay Hatten and ranked on The Black List as one of the best unproduced screenplays of that year. The idea was to have Hatten rewrite the script to take place within the world of Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise – and Hatten was also hired to co-write John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which included a set-up for the Ballerina concept of ballerina assassins. Hatten did his rewrite, Len Wiseman was hired to direct the film, Ana de Armas was cast as the title character, and now, Ballerina is ready to make its way out into the world, with a theatrical release scheduled for June 6th. With that date not far off, a new trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

The film follows Eve Macarro (de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma criminal organization. Although the spinoff will obviously be focused on Ana de Armas’ character, it will feature appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, and Norman Reedus are also in the cast, playing undisclosed roles. And yes, John Wick himself will also be showing up in the film.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which explains how Keanu Reeves can appear as John Wick. We’ve previously heard that de Armas was quite excited to work with Reeves, and his appearance came at the perfect time during the production “ We’ve been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain,” she explained. “You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised. Bond was fifteen minutes. This is a whole movie, another level. But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing crazy stunts. And I’m like — I can’t complain anymore. Because he is doing it! He truly is the best. “

