Uma Thurman jetés into a fight for survival for 87North and Gulfstream Pictures’ indie action film Ballerina Overdrive

Are ballerina dancers Hollywood’s new hotness? With the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, pirouetting into theaters next year and the latest indie action film Ballerina Overdrive coming from 87North and Gulfstream Pictures, it could be time for me to slip into a tutu and show my sweet moves to some studios heads. While I will likely keep stretching along a long bar, Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Red, White & Royal Blue) is joining the cast of Ballerina Overdrive, an upcoming survivalist action film.

Uma Thurman joins Lana Condor (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, X-Men: Apocalypse), Iris Apatow (Funny People, This is 40), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place, Wonderstruck), Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story, The Fallout), and Avantika (Senior Year, Spin). Previously, Lena Headey, Yara Shahidi, and Isabela Merced were supposed to star in Ballerina Overdrive but have since stepped away.

Vicky Jewson directs Ballerina Overdrive from a script by Kate Freund (Creepshow, Wyrm). The plot revolves around a troupe of ballerinas who find themselves fighting for survival as they attempt to escape from a remote inn after their bus breaks down on the way to a dance competition.

Uma Thurman has two films in post-production, one of which is the highly anticipated sequel The Old Guard 2, which stars Charlize Theron as the immortal warrior Andy. The plot for The Old Guard 2 remains unknown, though the cast includes Theron, Thurman, Henry Golding, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts, Kiki Layne, and more. Victoria Mahoney directs The Old Guard 2 from a script by the comic series creator Greg Rucka. In 2020’s The Old Guard, a covert team of immortal mercenaries is suddenly exposed and must fight to keep their identity a secret just as an unexpected new member is discovered.

Thurman’s other project is the Deong-ho Jang-directed biblical drama The King of Kings. The animated film stars Pierce Brosnan as Pontius Pilate, Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ, Thurman as Catherine Dickens, Kenneth Branagh as Charles Dickens, Mark Hamill as King Herod, Forest Whitaker as Peter, Sir Ben Kingsley as the High Priest Caiaphas, Roman Griffin Davis as Walter Dickens, and Ava Sanger as Mary Dickens. The King of Kings tells the story of Jesus Christ as told by Charles Dickens and seen through the innocent eyes of a child.

What do you think about Uma Thurman joining the Ballerina Overdrive cast? Is this a Yellowjackets or slasher situation? We’re excited to learn more. How about you?