Horror Movie News

Bambi: The Reckoning has been given a VOD release

By
Posted 40 minutes ago
The horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, which turns Bambi into a vicious killing machine, has been given a VOD releaseThe horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, which turns Bambi into a vicious killing machine, has been given a VOD release

Producers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are building a cinematic universe, called the Twisted Childhood Universe, out of horror movies based on public domain family friendly stories – including Peter Pan: Neverland NightmareWinnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, that film’s sequels, Pinocchio Unstrung, and Bambi: The Reckoning, which is inspired by Felix Salten’s 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods. The Bambi horror movie reached theatres back in July, and now it has been given a VOD release. It’s available on Amazon, where it can be purchased for $17.73 or rented for $10.74.

Jeffrey and Frake-Waterfield produced Bambi: The Reckoning for Jagged Edge Productions. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers for ITN Studios. Roxanne McKee (Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines) leads the cast and is joined by Nicola Wright (Firenado), Tom Mulheron (Casualty), and Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast).

Dan Allen, whose previous credits include Mummy Reborn, It Came from Below, and the 2017 version of Unhinged, directed the film from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington. The story follows Xana (McKee) and her son Benji (Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path.

As I’ve said before, every time I hear about Bambi: The Reckoning it makes me wish Kevin Smith and someone (perhaps Lionsgate) would get rolling on Moose Jaws, the “Jaws with a moose” movie Smith has been hoping to make for several years now. I’ve been hoping to see it ever since he started talking about, and I never would have thought that a Bambi horror movie would beat Moose Jaws into production. While ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions work on Bambi: The Reckoning, Disney is also working on a live-action adaptation of their Bambi that might be directed by Sarah Polley.

This cinematic universe known as The Twisted Childhood Universe is building up to a crossover movie called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will feature Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Mary Poppins.

Will you be watching Bambi: The Reckoning on VOD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Amazon
Tags: , , , , , , ,

About the Author

Cody Hamman
Horror News Editor
17,999 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: The Friday the 13th franchise, Kevin Smith movies, the films of read more George A. Romero (especially the initial Dead trilogy), Texas Chainsaw Massacre 1 & 2, FleshEater, Intruder, Let the Right One In, Return of the Living Dead, The Evil Dead, Jaws, Tremors, From Dusk Till Dawn, Phantasm, Halloween, The Hills Have Eyes, Back to the Future trilogy, Dazed and Confused, the James Bond series, Mission: Impossible, the MCU, the list goes on and on

Likes: Movies, horror, '80s slashers, podcasts, animals, traveling, Brazil (the country), the read more Cinema Wasteland convention, classic rock, Led Zeppelin, Kevin Smith, George A. Romero, Quentin Tarantino, the Coen brothers, Richard Linklater, Paul Thomas Anderson, Stephen King, Elmore Leonard, James Bond, Tom Cruise, Marvel comics, the grindhouse/drive-in era

Latest Bambi: The Reckoning News

See More

Latest Horror News

Load more articles

Horror Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Mortal Kombat 2
  3. Tron: Ares
  4. Predator: Badlands
  5. One Battle After Another
  6. The Toxic Avenger
  7. The Smashing Machine
  8. The Black Phone 2
  9. The Running Man (2025)
  10. Supergirl

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!