Bambi: The Reckoning gets a new trailer, reaches theatres this month

Producers Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey are building a cinematic universe, called the Twisted Childhood Universe, out of horror movies based on public domain family friendly stories – including Peter Pan: Neverland Nightmare, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, that film’s sequels, Pinocchio Unstrung, and Bambi: The Reckoning , which is inspired by Felix Salten’s 1923 novel Bambi, a Life in the Woods. The Bambi horror movie will be reaching theatres on July 25th, courtesy of Seismic Releasing – and with that date right around the corner, a new trailer for the film has dropped online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Jeffrey and Frake-Waterfield are producing Bambi: The Reckoning for Jagged Edge Productions. Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland serve as executive producers for ITN Studios. Roxanne McKee (Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines) leads the cast and is joined by Nicola Wright (Firenado), Tom Mulheron (Casualty), and Samira Mighty (Beauty and the Beast).

Dan Allen, whose previous credits include Mummy Reborn, It Came from Below, and the 2017 version of Unhinged, directed the film from a screenplay by Rhys Warrington. The story follows Xana (McKee) and her son Benji (Mulheron) who find themselves in a car wreck and soon hunted down by the vicious killing machine, Bambi. Bambi will destroy anyone in its path.

As I’ve said before, every time I hear about Bambi: The Reckoning it makes me wish Kevin Smith and someone (perhaps Lionsgate) would get rolling on Moose Jaws, the “Jaws with a moose” movie Smith has been hoping to make for several years now. I’ve been hoping to see it ever since he started talking about, and I never would have thought that a Bambi horror movie would beat Moose Jaws into production. While ITN Studios and Jagged Edge Productions work on Bambi: The Reckoning, Disney is also working on a live-action adaptation of their Bambi that might be directed by Sarah Polley.

This cinematic universe is known as The Twisted Childhood Universe, and it’s building up to a crossover movie called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble, which will feature Pooh, Tigger, Rabbit, Owl, Piglet, Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, Bambi, The Mad Hatter, Peter Pan, Tinkerbell, and Mary Poppins.

What did you think of the new Bambi: The Reckoning trailer? Let us know by leaving a comment below.