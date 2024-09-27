DC Studios developing Bane, Deathstroke movie

DC Studios is developing a movie centering on iconic Batman villains Bane and Deathstroke from Captain America 4 writer.

DC loves spotlighting its villains, and THR reports that another villain-centric project is in the works. The outlet has heard that DC Studios is developing a movie that will unite Bane and Deathstroke. Matthew Orton, who worked on Captain America: Brave New World, has penned the script but no director is attached to the project.

Source: THR
Deathstroke, Bane, movie, DC Studios
