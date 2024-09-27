DC Studios developing Bane, Deathstroke movie

DC loves spotlighting its villains, and THR reports that another villain-centric project is in the works. The outlet has heard that DC Studios is developing a movie that will unite Bane and Deathstroke. Matthew Orton, who worked on Captain America: Brave New World, has penned the script but no director is attached to the project.
Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.
