Movie News

Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire coming to 4K Ultra HD next year from Kino Lorber

By
Posted 4 hours ago
Barb Wire 4K, Kino LorberBarb Wire 4K, Kino Lorber

Barb Wire will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and Kino Lorber has announced that it will be releasing the Pamela Anderson film on 4K Ultra HD. At this time, there’s no information available on special features or other details, only that it’s expected to be released in early 2026.

Based on the character created for Dark Horse Comics by Chris Warner, Barb Wire is “the sexiest, toughest woman in Steel Harbor – a city marked by chaos and crime – providing a home for a new kind of mercenary. If you’ve got a problem, Barb Wire is the solution. She’ll use any dangerous weapon (including her body) to take what she wants, crossing the line for no man. When her ex-boyfriend, Axel Hood, hits town, Barb is the only one who can get him out alive.” The film received scathing reviews upon its release, and that’s putting it mildly, but it has developed a cult following over the years among those who appreciate the ’90s camp aesthetic. It’s not a film I’ve ever watched, but I imagine there are more than a few of you who are keen to see Anderson in 4K.

Related
Pamela Anderson developing Barb Wire TV series

Speaking of Barb Wire, Anderson has launched a production company alongside her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, and the first project from And-Her-Sons Productions will be a TV series based on the character. The TV series will follow “nail-hard, tough Barbara Kopetski, aka Barb Wire, the baddest bounty hunter on the mean streets of Steel Harbor. Armed with her arsenal, motorcycle, and an attitude that just won’t quit, Barb is willing to right any wrong in Steel Harbor – if the price is right.” Anderson won’t be reprising the role for the series, which is said to have a “different feel” from the movie.

It’s been remarkable to watch Anderson’s evolution since the Barb Wire era, transforming from a figure often dismissed as a mere sex symbol into an acclaimed actress delivering tour-de-force performances in films like The Last Showgirl.

Anderson was most recently seen starring alongside Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun, which received rave reviews and has grossed over $100 million worldwide. Our own Chris Bumbray said he had more fun watching The Naked Gun than anything in a long time. “Some might say The Naked Gun is stupid — and that’s exactly the point,” he wrote. “It’s stupid like a fox, and also really funny. It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Is Barb Wire a movie you’d like to add to your 4K collection?

Source: Kino Lorber
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,221 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Barb Wire News

See More

DVD/BLU-RAY RELEASE DATES: February and March 2019!

Posted 7 years ago
FEBRUARY has a lots of re-releases, with a Collector's Edition of the underrated slasher VALENTINE, POP CORN, and BARB WIRE but there's also GIRL IN THE SPIDER'S WEB, YOU MIGHT BE THE KILLER, OVERLORD and BACK TRACE. While MARCH is...

DVD/BLU-RAY RELEASE DATES: January and February 2019!

Posted 7 years ago
JANUARY is kicking in hard with WILLOW on Blu Ray, the new HALLOWEEN, LET THE CORPSES TAN, the Blu-Ray release of DePalma's OBSESSION, the new SUSPIRIA, the COLLECTOR'S EDITION of COBRA and the CHARLES BRONSON horror classic 10 TO MIDNIGHT....

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to Jeffrey Jones?

Posted 3 hours ago
Fans may be curious as to why Jeffrey Jones wasn’t in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. There's a good reason folks. This one gets dark.
The Black PhoneThe Black Phone

Horror Movie News

Black Phone 2: Everything We Know

Posted 4 hours ago
Universal and Blumhouse are making Black Phone 2, and here's everything we know about the Scott Derrickson sequel
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 4 days ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.

Top Celebrity Stories!