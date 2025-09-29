Pamela Anderson’s Barb Wire coming to 4K Ultra HD next year from Kino Lorber

Barb Wire will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year, and Kino Lorber has announced that it will be releasing the Pamela Anderson film on 4K Ultra HD. At this time, there’s no information available on special features or other details, only that it’s expected to be released in early 2026.

Based on the character created for Dark Horse Comics by Chris Warner, Barb Wire is “ the sexiest, toughest woman in Steel Harbor – a city marked by chaos and crime – providing a home for a new kind of mercenary. If you’ve got a problem, Barb Wire is the solution. She’ll use any dangerous weapon (including her body) to take what she wants, crossing the line for no man. When her ex-boyfriend, Axel Hood, hits town, Barb is the only one who can get him out alive. ” The film received scathing reviews upon its release, and that’s putting it mildly, but it has developed a cult following over the years among those who appreciate the ’90s camp aesthetic. It’s not a film I’ve ever watched, but I imagine there are more than a few of you who are keen to see Anderson in 4K.

Related Pamela Anderson developing Barb Wire TV series

Speaking of Barb Wire, Anderson has launched a production company alongside her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, and the first project from And-Her-Sons Productions will be a TV series based on the character. The TV series will follow “ nail-hard, tough Barbara Kopetski, aka Barb Wire, the baddest bounty hunter on the mean streets of Steel Harbor. Armed with her arsenal, motorcycle, and an attitude that just won’t quit, Barb is willing to right any wrong in Steel Harbor – if the price is right. ” Anderson won’t be reprising the role for the series, which is said to have a “ different feel ” from the movie.

It’s been remarkable to watch Anderson’s evolution since the Barb Wire era, transforming from a figure often dismissed as a mere sex symbol into an acclaimed actress delivering tour-de-force performances in films like The Last Showgirl.

Anderson was most recently seen starring alongside Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun, which received rave reviews and has grossed over $100 million worldwide. Our own Chris Bumbray said he had more fun watching The Naked Gun than anything in a long time. “ Some might say The Naked Gun is stupid — and that’s exactly the point, ” he wrote. “ It’s stupid like a fox, and also really funny. It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Is Barb Wire a movie you’d like to add to your 4K collection?