Pamela Anderson developing Barb Wire TV series

Posted 3 hours ago
Per Deadline, Pamela Anderson has launched a production company alongside her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee. The first project from And-Her-Sons Productions will be a TV series based on Barb Wire.

Chris Warner created the character for Dark Horse Comics, and she first appeared in 1993. However, most know her from the 1996 feature film adaptation, which starred Anderson in the title role. The movie will soon be celebrating its 30th anniversary (good lord), and although it received scathing reviews upon release, it has developed a cult following over the years.

The Barb Wire TV series will follow “nail-hard, tough Barbara Kopetski, aka Barb Wire, the baddest bounty hunter on the mean streets of Steel Harbor. Armed with her arsenal, motorcycle, and an attitude that just won’t quit, Barb is willing to right any wrong in Steel Harbor – if the price is right.” Anderson won’t be reprising the role for the series, which is said to have a “different feel” from the movie.

Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will executive produce for Dark Horse Entertainment, and Anderson and Brandon Thomas Lee will executive produce for And-Her-Sons Productions.

Anderson was most recently seen starring alongside Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun, which received rave reviews and has grossed over $100 million worldwide. Our own Chris Bumbray said he had more fun watching The Naked Gun than anything in a long time. “Some might say The Naked Gun is stupid — and that’s exactly the point,” he wrote. “It’s stupid like a fox, and also really funny. It’s probably the best movie of its kind since Hot Shots: Part Deux, and honestly, I think I laughed more at this than I did watching The Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

There had been rumblings that the budding relationship between Anderson and Neeson was nothing more than a PR stunt, but Anderson recently rejected the notion. “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” she said. “That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.

Are you down for a Barb Wire TV series?

Source: Deadline
